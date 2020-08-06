Brentford are eyeing a move for Colchester United defender Cohen Bramall as a possible replacement for Rico Henry amid transfer speculation as reported by Football Insider.

Current left-back Henry is being linked with a move to Leeds United or West Bromwich Albion following Brentford’s failure to win promotion as they lost 2-1 to Fulham after extra time in the play-off final.

Bramall has been an impressive figure in League Two for Colchester and he is seen by Brentford as a player who could make the step-up to fill the void left by Henry if he does leave the Bees.

Henry was a mainstay for Thomas Frank during the 2019/20 campaign and started every single one of the club’s Championship games, including their three play-off fixtures.

The 23-year-old joined from Walsall but with Albion interested, the defender could be tempted by a move back to the Midlands.

Henry is regarded as one of Brentford’s prized assets with the London club being concerned about losing their star names this summer.

Bramall started 32 times for Colchester last season having made the move from Arsenal last summer and enjoyed an impressive campaign.

The defender already has five games of Championship experience under his belt after a season-long loan spell with Birmingham between in 2017.

Brentford are aware of interest in Henry and are already lining up possible alternatives as they look ahead to the new season and try to once again push for promotion to the Premier League following this season’s play-off heartbreak.

