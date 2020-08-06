According to a report from Edinburgh Live, Charlton Athletic are closing in on a deal to sign striker Conor Washington from Scottish outfit Hearts.

Hearts’ relegation to the Scottish Championship is likely to see some of their higher earners move away from the club this summer. Now, it has been claimed that striker Conor Washington is on the brink of completing a move away.

As per a report from Edinburgh Live, Charlton Athletic have agreed a two-year contract with Washington. The striker’s move to The Valley is said to be close to completion and could be announced imminently.

Charlton Athletic are in the market for new attacking options this summer after star striker Lyle Taylor’s departure was confirmed at the end of his deal. The Addicks hotshot is yet to find a new club but he is not short of transfer interest ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Washington has plenty of experience at Football League level. The striker started at St Ives before joining Newport County in 2012. In January 2014, Washington made a move to Peterborough United, where he scored 32 goals and laid on 11 assists in 94 appearances to earn a move to QPR.

With Rangers, Washington played in 98 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions. In August 2018, Washington made a free transfer move to Sheffield United, where he remained for a year prior to joining Hearts.

Now, with his time at Hearts set to come to an end, it will be interesting to see how Washington fares back in League One with Charlton Athletic. Addicks fans, would you be happy with Washington’s proposed arrival? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

