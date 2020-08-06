Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has completed a move to Blackpool, as confirmed on their official club website.

As covered here on The72 last week, it was claimed that Portsmouth had won the race for free agent midfielder Ethan Robson. Pompey were said to have secured a deal for Robson ahead of Oxford United after his release from Sunderland.

Now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for League One outfit Blackpool. The Tangerines have swooped in to secure the bargain signing of Robson ahead of their divisional rivals. The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal, with the option of extending his stay by a further 12 months also included.

Upon the announcement, Robson said that he can’t wait to get started under Neil Critchley, adding that he believes Blackpool is a club “on the up”. He said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Blackpool Football Club and I can’t wait to get started.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Sunderland, which is where I’ve grown up and developed over the years. But, after speaking to Neil Critchley and hearing what he had to say about the team and where he wants to take it, I felt it was a journey I wanted to be a part of.

“Blackpool is on the up, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future brings here.”

Robson signs on a free transfer after his release from Sunderland, where he came through the club’s academy and broke into senior football. He featured 14 times for the Black Cats and leaves having failed to break into Phil Parkinson’s first-team plans.

With his Blackpool move secured, Robson will be looking to kick on under Critchley’s Tangerines as they look to impress in the 2020/21 campaign.

