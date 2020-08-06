Leeds United are plotting a surprise move for Rangers defender Borna Barisic this summer according to Football Insider.

The Croatian signed from NK Osijek two years ago and has been an impressive figure for Steven Gerrard’s side since his arrival.

Leeds are looking to make defensive reinforcements ahead of their upcoming Premier League campaign and a new left-back is deemed a priority.

Stuart Dallas was converted into a left-back by manager Marcelo Bielsa but the Argentine coach is keen for extra competition in that area for next season.

Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski with the latter having been another converted winger who has played extensively at left-back for Leeds could be deemed surplus to requirements if they do pursue Barisic.

Rangers see Barisic as one of their prized assets and will be keen not to lose the defender for less than their valuation this summer with Leeds ready to test their resolve.

Barisic signed a new four-year deal with the club back in January meaning he is tied down until 2024 and so Leeds would surely need to make a high bid for the defender with Rangers in a good position in that sense.

The left-back made 39 appearances in 2019/20 and was a creative source of goals contributing an impressive 14 assists as well as finding the back of the net on two occasions.

Leeds are keen to make fresh additions to their squad and Barisic is certainly a step up in class to the current left-backs they have within their ranks.

