According to Sky Sports, Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis is ‘desperate’ to join Premier League Champions Liverpool and the Canaries have named their price for the Northern Ireland international.

Following Norwich’s relegation to the Championship, Daniel Farke will be bracing himself for players in his squad to depart, or at least be linked with moves away from Carrow Road.

One of those is left-back Jamal Lewis, who has been interesting Liverpool this transfer window.

Sky Sports report that Lewis is desperate to join the Reds this summer and would act as a back-up for Scotland captain Andy Robertson. However, Liverpool are said to have not met Norwich’s valuation, which is currently set at £20 million.

Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t want to pay over the odds for a back-up option, although he would provide competition in the left-back position where the only other player currently in rotation is James Milner, who is primarily a central midfielder.

Norwich have been linked with Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci, who has played twice in the FA Cup this season. This could help the deal materialise, with Lewis moving to Anfield and Larouci moving in the opposite direction.

Farke is aiming to rebuild his squad for the Championship next season as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They will be joined by Bournemouth and Watford following their relegation, with Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, and most recently Play-Off final winners Fulham replacing them in the top tier.