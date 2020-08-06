West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi has reiterated that he is focused on his future with the Premier League side despite transfer speculation linking him with a move away.

Hegazi revealed in an interview with ON Time, via kingfut.com that he is pleased that he is held in such high esteem by Al Ahly with whom he is being linked to but confirmed his commitment to West Brom.

The Egyptian initially arrived at the Hawthorns on loan but the deal was then made permanent and he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

Hegazi played an important role for Albion this season as they secured their promotion back to the Premier League and spoke about his future saying: “I played for Al Ahly for two years and gave my best so I am happy to be linked to the club again and for the love of the fans.”

“However I can’t comment on anything in the time being because I still have two years in my contract with WBA. We went through an extremely difficult couple of seasons, but the club’s board have an important project and kept the team’s best players so we managed to seal promotion.”

Hegazi had surgery at the beginning of the season and had to watch from the sidelines as Kyle Bartley and new signing Semi Ajayi forged an excellent partnership but the central defender did come back into the team and made some meaningful contributions.

West Brom are said to be looking at recruiting another central defender but would still be keen to keep Hegazi with his Premier League experience sure to be a real asset next season.

