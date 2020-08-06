West Bromwich Albion are set to make a move for Brentford defender Rico Henry according to The Daily Mail.

Henry could be available for a cut-price fee following Brentford’s failure to win promotion after they lost 2-1 to Fulham after extra time and now face another season in the Championship.

The full-back was an ever-present for Thomas Frank’s side throughout the campaign and made 46 appearances whilst contributing three assists in that time.

Henry is originally from Birmingham and progressed through the ranks at Walsall and a move back to his local area could be a tempting one for the defender.

The 23-year-old has been likened to former Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole which is high praise indeed considering his illustrious career.

Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Leeds United are also thought to be interested in Henry meaning West Brom will need to act fast if they want to secure the signing of the defender.

There has been rumours that Albion are looking to trim their squad and willing to listen to offers for left-back Kieran Gibbs.

Although Gibbs is experienced at Premier League level, he is now above the age of 30 and has struggled with injury problems during the past couple of seasons and now could be the right time to move on for the former Arsenal man.

Henry would represent a cheaper option to Albion in terms of wages with Gibbs one of the highest-paid players at the club with his wages set to increase following their promotion to the top-flight.

Would Rico Henry be a good signing for West Brom?