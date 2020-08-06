According to The Derby Telegraph, Derby County are keen on signing free agent Armand Gnanduillet, who was also linked to Championship rivals Middlesbrough this week.

Middlesbrough look to be in the pole position to sign the former-Blackpool forward, who was recently released after two seasons at Bloomfield Road. But Derby County have also been keeping tabs on Gnanduillet, and have been linked to him over the past couple of transfer windows.

Following the release of Derby County striker Chris Martin, the Rams are aiming to sign a replacement this summer, and Gnanduillet could certainly fit the bill.

However, if he did choose either of the interested Championship sides he would have plenty of competition upfront. Derby County have Martyn Waghorn, Jack Marriott, and Mason Bennett at their disposal whereas Middlesbrough have proven duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

The 28-year old scored the second-highest amount of goals in the third tier last season, notching 15 times. He equaled the tally of Ian Henderson of Rochdale and Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Madden but fell short of Ivan Toney’s 24 goals for Peterborough United.

Coincidentally, Derby are also tracking League One top scorer Ivan Toney, but they do face competition from a whole host of Championship and Premier League clubs.

Gnanduillet had scored 32 goals across two spells with Blackpool. Having signed in 2016, he then departed to join South African Premier Division side Baroka in 2018; although he didn’t play a single minute before he rejoined Blackpool two months later.