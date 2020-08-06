In an interview which appears in The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock claimed there wasn’t a player at the club he wouldn’t sell.

Warnock has been critical of Middlesbrough’s recruitment and lopsided nature of the squad and he feels they are in need of a rebuild if they are to improve on last year’s disappointing 17th placed finish.

When asked about potentially allowing players to leave the club this summer, Warnock addressed the speculation.

“People will always look at your squad and think, ‘Well he might be surplus, or he might be surplus’,” he said.

“The phone calls are coming in all the time asking, ‘Would you let him go?’ Then if you say yes, you can guarantee they’ll tell somebody else that he might be available.”

“There’s nobody at the club really that I wouldn’t sell. If the right offer came in, that’s what it’s like at the moment in football. You’ve just got to make sure you have replacements if there are any that go, and that’s what we’re looking at.”

Plenty of Middlesbrough players have been linked with moves away, including the likes of Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and youngster Djed Spence.

“Right up to the kick-off you just don’t know – normally, the day before the season starts, you get a phone call about one of your players. Other clubs and managers will have lists, and some of my players will be on those lists, but they might not be number one, two or three.”