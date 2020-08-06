Experienced Football League defender Adam El-Abd – formerly of Bristol City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Swindon Town – has been appointed as player-assistant manager of non-league side Whitehawk, as confirmed on their club website.

This will be El-Abd’s first step into senior coaching, having previously earned his badges working with his new club’s Under-18s side.

Upon the announcement, El-Abd spoke to the official club website about his new role. He said that he is looking to give back something to the Brighton area in his new player-assistant manager role, saying:

“I had offers from elsewhere, but I want to put something back into Brighton football and the local community, as well as having a chance to develop my coaching skills. Whitehawk are building a very good squad and I am looking forward to working with Jude Macdonald and his backroom staff.”

El-Abd, 35, is a veteran of the Football League. He came through Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth academy and went on to play in 324 games for the club. El-Abd departed in 2014, leaving to join Bristol City.

The defender played only 20 times for the Robins, spending stints out on loan with Bury, Swindon Town and Gillingham before leaving in 2016. Since then, he has gone on to play for Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage.