The Sunderland Echo has claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing free agent midfielder Scott Fraser after his Burton Albion departure.

Burton Albion lost midfielder Scott Fraser upon the expiry of his contract, with it being confirmed that he would not be extending his stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

Since becoming a free agent, Fraser has been linked with a few clubs. Barnsley and Hull City have been said keen on the midfielder, as have Peterborough United. Now, it has been claimed that Sunderland are eyeing a deal for the Scot.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is keen to add Fraser to his ranks as they look to win promotion back to the Championship after a difficult two seasons. But, with Fraser said to have potential suitors from both the Championship and League One, the club could have a task on their hands if they want to secure a deal.

Fraser was a strong performer for the Brewers since joining from Dundee United in 2018 but went from strength to strength in the 2019/20 campaign. Fraser scored four goals and laid on 14 assists in 41 appearances this season, taking him to 16 goals and 19 assists in 91 games since joining.

Fraser’s arrival would provide some goal threat and creativity to Sunderland’s midfield. He made his presence known in Burton’s midfield and he could be a worthwhile acquisition for the Black Cats.

