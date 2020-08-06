According to a report from the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland have made free agent defender Luke Garbutt a “genuine target”, with former loan club Ipswich Town also keen.

Everton confirmed the release of academy graduate Luke Garbutt earlier this summer. It brought an end to his 11-year affiliation with the club and he is now on the lookout for a new club.

With Garbutt available for nothing, it has been claimed by the Sunderland Echo that he is attracting League One transfer interest. Loan club Iswich Town, where Garbutt impressed in the 2019/20 campaign, are interested in a reunion deal. However, they face competition from Sunderland.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is looking to make his mark on the Black Cats squad and Garbutt has been identified as a “genuine target”, the report claims.

Garbutt has spent the last two seasons on loan in League One with the aforementioned Tractor Boys and Oxford United. His performances in the division have seen him earn a reputation as one of the better full-backs at this level.

Garbutt, 27, played in 30 games across all competitions for Ipswich last season. He scored six goals and laid on three assists, proving to be a danger from set-pieces.

Over the course of his career, as well as playing 12 times for Everton’s senior side, Garbutt has spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and most recently, Ipswich.

With both Sunderland and the East Anglian side keen, it will be interesting to see where Garbutt will be playing his football but the start of next season. Who do you think he should join, Ipswich Town or Sunderland? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

