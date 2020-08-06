Luton Town have announced the signing of free agent playmaker Jordan Clark on their official club website.

Attacking midfielder Jordan Clark has been a free agent since his deal with Accrington Stanley came to an end earlier this summer. Now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for a new club.

Championship outfit Luton Town have secured a deal for Clark, announcing the signing on Wednesday evening. The announcement eludes to mentioning how long the 26-year-old’s deal with the club is. Clark is Luton’s first signing of the window, making the move to Kenilworth Road as Nathan Jones looks to prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.

Clark spoke to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of his arrival. The former Accrington Stanley man said that he urged his agent to get the deal done as soon as he heard of the Hatters’ interest.

“I’m really excited we’ve got it over the line,” said Clark.

“I just can’t wait to get back into training now, meet all the lads and get going – get the season started!

“I found out it was a possibility a couple of weeks ago. My agent told me that Luton were interested, and I just said to him ‘Do everything you can to get it done’.

“I had the opportunity to meet the gaffer and as soon as I did, I just said ‘Yes, I want to sign there.’ We just clicked straight away and the way the football club is, the way it’s run, the team spirit and everything – it suits me down to the ground. I feel like I fit in straight away and I can’t wait to get going.”

Clark had previously been linked with the likes of Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers, but the lure of Luton sees him make the step up to the Championship after an impressive stint with Accrington.

The winger was a star performer for John Coleman’s side in the 2019/20 season. The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. In total, the winger has played in 191 games, scored 29 goals and provided 36 assists in the process since joining in 2016.

Now, Clark will be looking to kick on with Luton Town and prove himself in the Championship. Are you happy with Clark’s move to Kenilworth Road? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

