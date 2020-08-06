Charlton Athletic have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a new one-year deal.

Midfielder Jonny Williams’ contract with Charlton Athletic came to an end at the start of the month. Now, it has been confirmed that the two parties have come to an agreement over a fresh deal.

Williams has put pen to paper on a one-year deal to keep him at The Valley until next summer. A popular figure amongst players, staff and supporters, Williams’ new deal comes as a boost for the Addicks ahead of next season.

Upon the announcement, Williams spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the new deal. The midfielder says he feels at home at the club, adding he hopes to help them back to the Championship. He said:

“I’m delighted to be staying. I’ve loved my time at Charlton, I feel at home here and I’m looking forward to, hopefully, having a good season next year and doing what we can to get the team back to the Championship.

“Throughout the club, the players, the coaches, the staff behind the scene – It’s the culture of the club. Everyone gets on with everyone, and you can’t always say that in a football club. I’d never had that before.”

Since signing for Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in January 2019, former Sunderland and Ipswich Town loan man Williams has played in 45 games across all competitions. In the process, he has laid on six assists and is still on the lookout for his first goal for the Addicks.

Now, with a new deal secured, Williams is ready to turn his attention to helping Charlton in their efforts to return to the Championship.

Happy with the confirmation of Williams’ new deal? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Charlton Athletic news, one of the club’s former players’ return to Peterborough United has been confirmed – discover more about that story here.

Happy with Williams' new deal?