Tranmere Rovers have completed the signing of Jay Spearing as confirmed by the club website.

The 31-year-old midfielder started his career at Liverpool and did make a few appearances in the first team for the Premier League champions. He had loan spells away from Liverpool at Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He would make the move to the latter club a permanent one and would make over 100 appearances and serve as club captain before leaving there in 2017. He’d go on to sign for Blackpool, another club he made over 100 appearances for and serve as club captain.

Spearing will be staying in the North West after signing a two-year contract with Tranmere. It is said in this story that the midfielder rejected offers to stay in Sky Bet League One in order to sign with the Merseyside club who were relegated this season. He’ll be part of a side trying to get Tranmere back into League One at the first time of asking.

After the move was completed, Tranmere Rovers head coach Mike Jackson said: “I am delighted. There has been a lot of hard work that has been put in to get the deal over the line.

“We have got someone who is a leader, he sets standards and he is a winner. He will be great in the dressing room, he will set the standard like some of the other lads here already.

“I am made up. A lot of hard work has gone into making sure the deal happened.

“He lives in the area; his Nan actually lives very close to the training ground. He knows the people, he knows what it means to represent Tranmere Rovers.

“He still has an unbelievable appetite for football, and that is what you want. For a first signing, I couldn’t ask for anymore.

“His standards and his history speak for itself. I know the sort of player I want to bring into the dressing room and what we need, and I have identified that from the start. He was a player we wanted from the start, it has taken a while, but I am delighted it is now done.”

