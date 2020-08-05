Gillingham have completed the signing of Vadaine Oliver as confirmed by the club website.

The 28-year-old striker came through the Sheffield Wednesday youth system but never made a first-team appearance for the Owls before he was released in 2012. Oliver has since become a bit of a journeyman who has featured for several clubs, usually in Sky Bet League Two. He had a decent stint with Lincoln City where he scored 11 goals in 37 appearances, though he only scored three times in two years for his next club Crewe Alexandra. He’d go on to play for the likes of York City, Morecambe and Northampton Town before he was released this summer.

Oliver will get a chance to show Northampton they were wrong to release him after he signed with Gillingham, a team the Cobblers will be facing next season following their promotions. The Gills were close to the Sky Bet League One play-offs this season and hope a goalscorer like Oliver will help them get into the top six.

Following the signing, Oliver said: “I am buzzing to get it over the line. I had a few offers from League 1 clubs but as soon as I came down and spoke to the Manager and heard his plans for the club, it was a no brainer for me.

“As a Footballer you want to be successful and be in a team that is looking for that big push. To take me to that next level I thought it was the right decision.”

