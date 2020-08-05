It’s going to be a very busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been already been confirmed that a huge rebuild is going to be happening this summer. They need it as well considering their poor form in the second half of the season meant that even if Coronavirus hadn’t shut down Hillsborough, the crowd levels would have probably been quite similar by the last game of the season.

We have already gone through the many free agents available for Wednesday to sign this summer. Now we’re going to look at players Wednesday might be able to get from Sky Bet League One.

Every fan wants players who are hungry to get even better rather than the journeymen getting an easy cheque from Chansiri. Ideally the fee won’t be ridiculous, the wages won’t be too high and you’ll be getting a player as they reach their peak rather than on the downturn of the career.

Let’s now look at League One defenders who could boost the depth in that position for the Owls.