Barnsley and Luton Town are fighting to sign Lechia Gdansk’s Tomasz Makowski according to a report from Polish publication Meczyki.

The 21-year-old midfielder has come through the Lechia Gdansk youth system and after a loan spell with Gomik Leczna, he was able to break through into their first team. Since then he has shown himself to be a capable midfielder who may have the potential to go even further in the game. This is something that Makowski obviously thinks that as while his contract has two years to go, he is looking to leave the club so he can play abroad

And a potential young star available for free, both Barnsley and Luton are eyeing up moves. Both are breathing a sigh of relief after just surviving relegation. Both teams looked destined for the drop when the season was restarted but managed to get enough form together so they could avoid being in the bottom three. But if they want to stop being relegated for another season, they will need to improve. With both sides having small budgets compared to the rest of the league, a risk on the young Pole seems like a wise move.

What really appeals to both Barnsley and Luton is that even though is young, Makowski is already a strong player on the ball and should be able to cope with the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship. This means he is less of a risk than some of the other players who have been brought in from abroad.

Would Markowski be a good signing for either of these sides?