Burton Albion have confirmed the signing of Michael Bostwick as confirmed by the club website.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who can play just as well in central defence, started his career with Millwall. He failed to make a league appearance for the Lions and after two loan spells with Crawley Town, he signed for Rushden and Diamonds. Following a stint with Ebbsfleet United, he’d sign for Stevenage. He soon became a star for them and helped them rise to Sky Bet League One. Since then he has had lengthy stays with Peterborough United and Lincoln City who decided to release him this summer.

Bostwick has now got a new club, following Lincoln teammate in signing a deal with Burton. He has signed a one-year contract with the club. The Brewers will want to be in the hunt for a place in the League One play-offs and having an experienced player like Bostwick would certainly help them.

Following the move being completed, Burton head coach Jake Buxton said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring in someone of Bozzy’s character and experience.

“His amount of Football League appearances speaks for themselves and I’d once again like to thank the chairman (Ben Robinson) in supporting me to get this move over the line.

“He’s another versatile player who we’ve brought in and he can cover a number of central positions. He’ll mainly feature at centre back or in a holding midfield role.

“He’s very dominant in both boxes and is aerially very physical. He’ll add plenty of steel to the squad and we can’t wait to see him playing in a Burton Albion shirt.”

