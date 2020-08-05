Bolton Wanderers-linked midfielder Jamie Devitt is ‘likely to depart’ Blackpool this summer, as mentioned in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Adi Yussuf and Liam Feeney could also be offloaded by Neil Critchley’s side.

Devitt, who is 29 years old, has been linked with Bolton in this transfer window, as reported by The72. He only joined the Seasiders last year and still has another season left on his contract.

However, he is down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road and was loaned out to Bradford City during the last campaign.

He may still be on Bolton’s radar as they continue their recruitment drive ahead of their upcoming League Two season. Ian Evatt’s men have signed 10 players so far this summer, including Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic.

Devitt started his career at Hull City and rose through the youth ranks at the East Yorkshire club.

He went onto make 18 appearances for the Tigers and spent a lot of time out on loan from the KCOM Stadium with the likes of Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham where he gained plenty of first-team experience.

He was released by Hull when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2013 so joined Chesterfield on a free transfer.

Devitt has since played for the likes of Morecambe and Carlisle United in the lower leagues and has bags of experience in the Football League now. Could Bolton make a swoop for him?

