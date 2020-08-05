Bradford City boss Stuart McCall wants to keep James Vaughan at the club, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The experienced striker joined the Bantams last summer and scored 11 goals during the first-half of the last campaign before being loaned out to Tranmere Rovers in January.

Vaughan, who is 32 years old, still has two years left on his contract at Valley Parade and could play a key part in the next campaign.

Bradford will be looking to compete in and around the promotion places next term and have signed Levi Sutton, Elliot Watt, Billy Clark and Callum Cooke.

McCall has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I still think we need two or three more additions but I’d rather go with a trimmer squad anyway. This is what me and Kenny (Black, his assistant) were after.

“Pre-season is when you can put your marker down with everyone about how we were going to play and what we want from them. This is invaluable time now for us.”

He added: “It’s a healthy group, a smaller group, and obviously you’ve got to be fortunate with injuries, but I’d rather that than a bloated squad like we had at the back end of last season. We had too many players.”

Keeping Vaughan would be a boost for Bradford. He is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and is proven at League Two level.

He has played for the likes of Everton, Norwich City, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic in the past.

