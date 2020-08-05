According to Russell Edge of The Football Insider, Middlesbrough have enquired about signing free agent Armand Gnanduillet who left League One side Blackpool two months ago.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock recently spoke out about their need to score goals having been the lowest scorers in the Championship for the last three consecutive campaigns. They are actively targeting and prioritising a striker to sign this summer transfer window.

The Teessiders are also looking to keep spending at a minimum wherever possible and have identified the free agent market as a good place to start.

Gnanduillet recently left Blackpool after he was released in June. The French-born Ivory Coast under 20 international has scored 32 goals for the Tangerines in two spells at the club, having played for them between 2016 and 2018 and then returning to Blackpool later in 2018 after a short-lived move to South African Premier Division side Baroka.

The forward was the joint-second highest scorer in League One last season, scoring 15 goals. He was level with Paddy Madden of Fleetwood Town and Rochdale’s Ian Henderson, and behind Ivan Toney of Peterborough United on 24 goals.

Middlesbrough scored just 48 times in 46 games, with top scorers Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga both scoring 11 goals each.

If Gnanduillet was to sign he would be in direct competition with the duo, but with the exits of both Rudy Gestede and Lukas Nmecha, he would only need to edge ahead of one of Assombalonga or Fletcher to be in with a chance of playing first-team football at the Riverside.