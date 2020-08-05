Leeds United are targeting a double summer transfer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth and Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis as reported by the Daily Star.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking to add fresh faces to his squad ahead of the forthcoming Premier League campaign and it is believed the duo are high priority on his transfer list.

Leeds are said to be considering a £15million bid for Foyth as they look to add a central defender to their ranks following Ben White’s return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Foyth is seemingly out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho with Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier both ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bielsa could offer his compatriot Foyth a pathway to a starting berth in the top-flight if he makes the move to Elland Road.

Leeds have also been keeping a watchful eye on Benfica midfielder Luis who at 20-years-old has made his breakthrough into the first-team and played 15 times this season.

Luis has already represented his national side Portugal at youth level highlighting his rapid rise and talent that he clearly possesses.

The Yorkshire giants have already signed Illan Meslier on a permanent deal following a season-long loan spell and tied down Jack Harrison on another loan deal from Manchester City.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa knows he will need to continue adding further recruits if he wants to avoid a relegation battle this season and will be keen to utilise the attraction of Leeds to players in both England and Europe this summer.

