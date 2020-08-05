Swindon Town are looking to sign Lincoln City’s Jack Payne, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Swindon. Jack Payne from Lincoln very much on the cards. Talented attacking midfield. Would fit in well. (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins are preparing for life in League One next season and have identified the attacking midfielder as a potential recruit.

Payne, who is 25 years old, only joined Lincoln last summer but could be set to leave the Imps after just a year. He made 30 appearances for Michael Appleton’s side and chipped in with two goals and two assists.

Swindon have suffered a couple of blows in the transfer window so far this summer having lost last season’s top scorer Eoin Doyle to Bolton Wanderers and missing out on signing Jerry Yates from Rotherham United to Blackpool.

However, Richie Wellens will be hoping some signings over the coming weeks will boost their spirits as they gear up for their return to the third tier after a three-year absence.

Payne knows League One well and will be a decent signing for Swindon if they can get the deal over the line.

He started his career at Southend United and went onto score 17 goals in 88 games for the Essex club before Huddersfield Town signed him in 2016.

Payne was part of the Terriers’ side promoted to the Premier League three years ago but was loaned out to Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City before joining Lincoln on a permanent deal.



