Hull City’s relegation to League One means they are unlikely to bring Liverpool’s Herbie Kane back to the KCOM Stadium, as mentioned in a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers had hoped to re-sign the midfielder on loan again for next season if they’d stayed up in the Championship but will have to look elsewhere now.

Hull are sticking with Grant McCann in the third tier despite slipping to that level for the first time in 15 years.

The Yorkshire side are gearing up for a busy few weeks ahead and are hoping to make at least eight signings to prepare for life in League One.

Kane, who is 21 years -old, joined Hull on loan in the January transfer window and scored twice in nine games before returning to Anfield.

The Tigers were wanting to keep him for another year but Kane is expected to attract interest from second tier clubs this summer, if Liverpool are to loan him out again.

He joined the Reds as a youngster in 2013 and has since played twice for their first-team.

The Bristol-born man spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Doncaster Rovers under McCann and scored seven goals in 49 games to help them get to the League One Play-Offs.

He then reunited with his former boss at Hull but could not prevent them from relegation. Nevertheless, Kane did score two impressive free-kicks against Birmingham City and Middlesbrough respectively.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

Would you take Kane at your club?