Morecambe have signed Newcastle United goalkeeper Jake Turner on a season-long loan, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-England Under-19 has been brought in by the League Two side to challenge for their number one spot next season.

Turner, who is 21 years old, is being loaned out by Newcastle to gain some first-team experience in the Football League.

The young stopper was snapped up by the Premier League side last summer from Bolton Wanderers and has since been a regular for their Under-23’s side.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is pleased to have signed him and has told his club’s website: “Jake is a highly rated young goalkeeper who will challenge for the number one jersey. We look forward to working with him.’’

Turner has said: “It’s good to be here and I’m happy to get it all done. I can’t wait to get going and for the season to begin now.”

He started his career at Bolton and rose up through the youth ranks with the Trotters. He never made a senior appearance for the North West side but was on the bench for the final day of the 2018/19 season against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Turner gained first-team experience out on loan from Bolton in non-league at Stalybridge Celtic and Darlington and will be looking to get some more minutes under his belt at Morecambe next season.

The Shrimps finished 22nd in League Two last term.

