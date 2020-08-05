Leeds United could be dealt a potential transfer blow in their pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White according to Football Insider.

There are rumours that Chelsea are looking to make a summer swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk which could lead to a ‘snag’ for any possible deal for White.

Dunk has proven himself as being a capable defender at Premier League level and has been linked with a move to Chelsea meaning it would appear highly unlikely that Brighton would allow White to leave as well.

Leeds are on the hunt to bring central defenders to the club with White having returned to his parent club following a hugely impressive season-long loan deal and Gaetano Berardi’s future still unresolved.

This could potentially leave Leeds with only Liam Cooper as their senior centre-back which manager Marcelo Bielsa will have to address ahead of their upcoming season in the Premier League.

Should Brighton lose Dunk to Chelsea then it could pave the way for them to promote White to the centre of their defence alongside Adam Webster who forged a good partnership with Dunk in the 2019/20 season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter does have Shane Duffy and converted left-back Dan Burn within the club’s ranks but White is seen as a young player with huge potential and a bright Premier League future ahead of him.

White was an ever-present for Leeds United last season and also showed his versatility as he provided back-up in central midfield when replacing Kalvin Phillips on occasions throughout the season.

If Leeds could bring White back to the club it would prove a huge coup for them but at this stage a deal appears to be looking more and more unlikely.

Would Ben White be a good signing for Leeds United?