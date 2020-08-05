Matty Wolfe has signed a new two-year contract with Barnsley as confirmed by the club website.

Despite having tough circumstances with two massive clubs on their doorstep, the Barnsley academy has been able to get a lot of great players through their ranks. In recent years, the highlight of the Barnsley academy has been John Stones. After being a top player for the Tykes, he has gone on to play for Everton and Manchester City and is now an England international.

Wolfe has got off to a good start in his Barnsley career. He has been one of the top players in their developmental squad, earning him his first-ever appearance in the match against Nottingham Forest. In that game, he came on in the second half and put in an assured performance as they beat the East Midlands side 1-0. Now with a new contract, Wolfe will hope to get more appearances and properly breakthrough into the first team next season.

After the signing was completed, Barnsley chief executive officer Dane Murphy said: “We are fully aware of the effort that Matty puts in to his game both on and off the pitch and naturally, we were delighted to see him make his debut.

“For club and fan alike, it’s poignant when a local player graduates through an academy in to a first team set-up. Alongside the likes of Jacob Brown, Romal Palmer and Jack Walton, Matty is a shining light for those currently developing at Oakwell.

“We look forward to watching his continued development, under Gerhard Struber’s stewardship.”

Will Wolfe break through into the Barnsley first team next season?