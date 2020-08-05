Bristol Rovers have ‘cooled’ their interest in out-of-contract Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates have been linked with their fellow League One winger but are not interested in him for now.

Clark, who is 26 years old, is weighing up his options with his deal at Accrington expiring and is believed to be a man in-demand after four impressive years in the North West.

The Barnsley-born man helped Accy gain promotion from League Two in 2018 and has since helped them stay up in the third tier. He made 40 appearances in all competitions this past season and chipped in with eight goals and nine assists.

Clark started his career at Barnsley and rose up through the youth ranks at Oakwell before playing seven times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Chesterfield, Scunthorpe United and Hyde.

He left the Tykes on a permanent basis to join Shrewsbury Town in 2014 and was part of the Shrews’ side promoted to League One in his first year at the club.

Clark stayed there for another season before leaving four years ago and linking up with Accrington.

He is set to move on again this summer but it appears he won’t be going to Bristol Rovers.

Ben Garner’s side have been busy in the transfer market and are now considering a move for recently released Portsmouth midfielder Adam May, as covered by The72.

Would you take Clark at your club?