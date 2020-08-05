West Bromwich Albion are not in the running to sign Croatian forward Mislav Orsic despite reports suggesting they are preparing a summer swoop for the Dinamo Zagreb attacker according to Birmingham Live.

There had been rumours that West Brom had bid around £8.5million for Orsic but this has since been denied – although he is in talks with other Premier League clubs.

It is now believed that Albion are searching elsewhere for potential new recruits ahead of their forthcoming season back in the top-flight.

The Midlands side are eager to bring in new additions, particularly in forward areas with strikers Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore all having struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis last season.

Orsic is reportedly in talks with other top-flight sides as well as Spanish side Sevilla who are said to be monitoring his availability.

The forward has scored 33 goals in 84 games in all competitions for Zagreb as well as having achieved 3 international caps for Croatia.

He can play as a winger or central striker highlighting his versatility which could be a real asset to Slaven Bilic’s men as they look to add new recruits on a strict financial budget.

The Baggies’ sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said at the end of last month on the club’s recruitment drive: “We must bring players in who have got value. They might not be those sexy names, we didn’t do that in the summer, but who can add something to the team.”

“The biggest thing for a club like ours, who have just been promoted, is to add players who are going to be in your starting XI – there’s no point adding to the squad. We need to make the XI stronger.”

