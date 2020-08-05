Oxford United want to sign Hearts’ Sean Clare, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man has emerged on the U’s radar.

Clare, who can play at full-back or in midfield, could leave Hearts following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

The 23-year-old is wanted by Oxford this summer. Karl Robinson’s side are looking to bounce back from their League One Play-Off final defeat to Wycombe Wanderers by bringing in some signings over the coming weeks to ensure they are well equipped to make another promotion push next season.

Clare moved to Scotland two years ago to join Hearts and still has a year left on his contract with the Edinburgh side. He has made 70 appearances for them since his switch there and has chipped in with 12 goals.

The London-born man started his career with spells as a youngster with the Nike Academy and then Charlton Athletic before Sheffield Wednesday took a chance on him in 2016.

Clare was highly-rated by the Owls and had loan spells away from Hillsborough at Bury, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham before playing five times for the Yorkshire side.

Hearts came calling for him in 2018 and he has been a regular for them ever since. However, Oxford could now hand him a route back into the English game.

He would be a shrewd signing for Robinson’s men and would add more depth and cover to their squad in preparation for the next campaign.

