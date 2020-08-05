Bristol Rovers are ‘considering’ a move for recently released Portsmouth midfielder Adam May, according to a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates are weighing up a move for him as they look to continue their recruitment drive.

May is weighing up his next move as a free agent after being released by Portsmouth.

Ben Garner’s side have been busy so far this summer and have signed the likes of Max Ehmer, Josh Grant, Zain Westbrooke, Jack Baldwin and Sam Nicholson.

They have now set their sights on May as they look to add the finishing touches to their midfield department.

May, who is 22 years old, could leave Pompey over the coming weeks in search of more first-team football.

The Southampton-born midfielder joined their academy as a youngster and has risen up through the youth ranks at Fratton Park. He went onto play 30 games for Kenny Jackett’s side.

May spent a lot of time out on loan from Pompey with the likes of Gosport Borough, Sutton United, Aldershot Town and Swindon Town.

He was part of Richie Wellens’ Robins side during the first-half of the last campaign, the team who went onto win the League Two title on points-per-game in the end.

May could now be handed an opportunity by Bristol Rovers as they look to bring in some more faces in preparation for next term. The Gas have been busy in the transfer market and could be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Should the Gas sign May?