Coventry City are believed to be closing in on a move to sign Ben Sheaf from Arsenal, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are in the hunt for more signings and have made a six-figure swoop for the Premier League midfielder.

Sheaf, who is 22 years old, could be set to leave the Gunners on a permanent deal in search of more first-team football.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers and was a key player for Darren Moore’s side. He made 38 appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring twice and chipping in with three assists.

Coventry have been busy since securing promotion back to the Championship and have signed Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta, Jay McGrath, Ryan Giles, Callum O’Hare and Marcel Hilssner.

Mark Robins’ men will be hoping Sheaf becomes their seventh signing of the summer as they continue their recruitment surge.

Sheaf fits the bill for Coventry. He is young, already got experience under his belt now and will have a point to prove to Arsenal next season if they decide to let him leave for good.

The midfielder, whose brother Max plays for Hull City, started his career in the academy at West Ham United before switching to their London rivals as a youngster.

Sheaf has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but also enjoyed a season on loan in League Two at Stevenage before joining Doncaster for the last campaign.

