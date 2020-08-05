AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is keen on a permanent move to Fulham, as per a report by talkSPORT.

He has spent the past season on loan with the Cottagers and has helped Scott Parker’s side make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Fulham had agreed to make his move to Craven Cottage permanent for £4 million, however, he has not played enough games for that deal to be acted upon so has now returned to Bournemouth.

Arter, who is 30 years old, made 29 appearances in all competitions for Fulham this past campaign, scoring three goals and chipping in with a single assist.

The London club face a decision to make on whether he has a long-term future there and will be preparing for life back in the top flight over the coming weeks.

Arter still has a year left on his contract at Bournemouth but has fallen down the pecking order with the Cherries over the past couple of years and was also loaned out to Cardiff City in the 2018/19 season.

The ex-Charlton Athletic man signed for Bournemouth from Woking in 2010 and has since played 255 games, helping them get from League One to the Premier League during his 10 years there.

However, Arter’s lengthy association with the Cherries could come to an end soon if Fulham decide to sign him.

Two goals from Joe Bryan last night at Wembley mean Fulham are back in the big time next season.

Should Fulham sign Arter?