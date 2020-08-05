According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough could make a move for free agent Lee Peltier, who worked under Neil Warnock at Cardiff City.

The article focused on five players Middlesbrough have been linked with already this transfer window, but suggested the club could pursue a deal for Peltier, who was recently released by West Bromwich Albion.

The right-back only left Cardiff City for the Hawthorns in January of this year, but failed to make a single appearance for Slavan Bilic’s team. Peltier was released from his contract last month and can now join any club on a free transfer.

Peltier started his career at Liverpool, playing one game for the Reds, surprisingly in the UEFA Champions League. Since then, he has plied his trade at Hull City, Yeovil Town, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and most recently West Brom.

Middlesbrough are looking to sign experienced players ‘who have been there and done it’ according to Neil Warnock, and the 33-year old certainly fits the bill.

Peltier has played in League One, the Championship and the Premier League and his knowledge of English football and prior relationship with Boro boss Warnock suggests a good match between the player and the Teessiders.

If the Englishman was to arrive at Middlesbrough he would be in direct competition with youngster Djed Spence, who has been one of the club’s best players since breaking into the first team picture. However, Warnock did use Spence as a right-midfielder in the final games of last season.