West Bromwich Albion have received a blow in their pursuit of West Ham United winger Grady Diangana with the news that David Moyes has ‘no intention’ of selling the youngster according to Football.London.

Diangana enjoyed an impressive season with Slaven Bilic’s men as they won automatic promotion from the Championship with the winger scoring eight goals and providing six assists during the campaign.

David Moyes is looking to sell some of the Hammers’ prized assets this summer to raise funds to bring players into the club but Diangana is not expected to be one of them.

West Ham are looking to offload Albian Ajeti with Celtic rumoured to be the front runners for his signature but they are struggling to find buyers for Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson who have both been inconsistent during their time at the London Stadium.

Moyes is still very keen to bring number one target Eberechi Eze to the club from Queens Park Rangers however, there is strong interest from Crystal Palace, who have already seen a £12million bid for the attacker rebuffed by the Championship side.

West Brom are believed to be eager to bring Diangana back to the Hawthorns for a second spell even if it means another loan switch.

The Baggies will no doubt be looking to add to their attacking options with the likes of Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore failing to find the back of the net on a consistent basis last season.

Diangana was a revelation last season and was keenly adored by Albion supporters but the latest stance seems to imply it will prove to be nigh on impossible to bring him back season.

