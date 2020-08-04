AFC Wimbledon have signed Connal Trueman on loan from Birmingham City for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper came through the Birmingham City youth system and served as a back-up to Lee Camp last season. Because of this, he was able to make ten appearances. He has also been sent out on loan twice before, both times to non-league sides. Those stints were at Leamington and Solihull Moors.

Trueman might have hoped of having a crack at the Birmingham number one spot after it was announced Lee Camp would be leaving the club. That will not be the case though as he has instead signed a loan deal taking him to Wimbledon. The advantage of this move is that there is little chance he is going to end up a reserve and should have a year of being the number one goalkeeper, something that will be crucial for his development as a player.

His new head coach Glyn Hodges said: “Connal has been on my radar for a while.

“Kevin Hitchcock, who is a friend of mine and was Goalkeeper Coach at Birmingham when Zola was manager, told me about Connal a long time ago. When he became available we took the opportunity and we are delighted to have him on board. Connal is at a great age and he could potentially end up being the Birmingham number one so we have got him at a good time and he’s hungry to do well. He is forging a career for himself and if he comes here and does well for himself it will be great for both parties.”

