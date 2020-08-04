Sunderland fans will be praying that they escape from League One next season. 

The Black Cats are preparing for a third consecutive campaign in the third tier but will be hoping that this is the year they return to the Championship.

Phil Parkinson’s side missed out on the Play-Offs last term after the season was decided by the points-per-game system.

They have brought in defender Bailey Wright on a permanent deal after his release by Bristol City. He joined the North East side on loan in January and will boost their defence.

Sunderland have also made a statement of intent by signing Republic of Ireland international Aiden O’Brien on a free transfer. He has experience of getting promoted having helped Millwall go up in 2017.

They now have their sights set on some further signings over the coming weeks.

