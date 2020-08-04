Former Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion striker Kemar Roofe has joined Rangers on a four-year-deal as confirmed on their official website.

Roofe joins the SPL giants for an undisclosed fee from Anderlecht where he will join up with manager Steven Gerrard.

The striker began his career at West Brom before making the switch to Leeds and has also enjoyed loan spells in England and Iceland.

Roofe has made a name for himself as a prolific goalscorer and it came as somewhat of a surprise when the Yorkshire giants allowed him to join the Belgian club.

He is mostly deployed as a central striker but possesses real versatility and can also play on the right wing.

Roofe revealed his delight upon his switch to Ibrox. “I am delighted to join Rangers and look forward to meeting up with my new teammates.”

“Rangers are a huge club, with ambition and I know this is the right fit for me to progress my career. I am looking forward to experiencing Ibrox and am excited to play in Europe.”

Manager Steven Gerrard also expressed his feelings at securing Roofe. “Kemar is recognised throughout Europe as an intelligent attacker with an eye for goal. I look forward to working with him and recognise his potential to further progress our starting XI.”

“He has experienced the pressure and expectation at Leeds United and has played on the continent which will stand him in good stead for his time at Ibrox.”

Rangers have uncertainty over the future of Alfredo Morelos who has been linked with a move away and the capture of Roofe could now see Morelos exit Rangers.

Will Kemar Roofe be a good signing for Rangers?