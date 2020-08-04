Cheltenham Town have completed the signing of Liam Sercombe as confirmed by the club website.

The 30-year-old midfielder would start his career at Exeter City and it is fair to say that he became a fan favourite at the Grecians. He would end up making over 200 appearances for the club before his eventual departure, marking himself as one of the best players they have had in recent times. After a two year stint with Oxford United, he’d return to the West Country and sign for Bristol Rovers. He’d make over 100 appearances for them before being released this summer.

Sercombe won’t be moving too far after signing a one-year contract with Cheltenham. Reports suggested that Gillingham were interested in signing him but instead, he has decided to head to Sky Bet League Two to play for the Robins. Sercombe will hope to take Cheltenham one further this season after they lost in the play-offs to Northampton Town this time around. In that fixture, Cheltenham had the advantage after winning 2-0 in the first leg but were knocked out after losing 3-0 in the second leg.

Following the completion of the move, Sercombe said: “I’m very happy. To get it done before pre-season you want to get off to a good start with the boys which is a big positive.

“We want to go for a promotion push this season. It’s a club that can go to League One and that’s what I’m aiming for. When I came and met the manager that’s what he wants as well.”

