Blackpool will be hoping to be a force to be reckoned with in League One next season.

Their boss Neil Critchley is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Bloomfield Road. The ex-Liverpool Under-23’s boss took over from Simon Grayson in early March.

The Tangerines have been busy so far this summer a bolstering their squad. They have signed Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton, Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates so far and have their sights set on bringing in some more players before the new campaign starts.

The past 10 years have been painful for the Seasiders but it appears that things are looking up for them now and they can look forward to next season. Will they return to the Championship?

With the new term poised to start on 12th September, have a go at our Blackpool quiz! Can you name all 8 players of their current squad…