Port Vale are taking a look at free agent goalkeeper Dino Visser, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

John Askey’s side are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper for next season and have taken him on trial.

Visser, who is 31 years old, is currently a free agent after being released by Vale’s rivals Crewe Alexandra at the end of the past campaign.

The South African joined the Railwaymen in March and was part of David Artell’s side who were promoted to League One. However, the Alex opted against keeping him for next season.

Visser has been linked with a return to his native country this summer but could now stay in England if Port Vale decide to offer him a deal.

The stopper moved to the UK and initially joined League Two side Exeter City and made two appearances for the Grecians during the first-half of last term.

Visser has racked up over 100 appearances so far in his career. He had spells at Platinum Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic, Polokwane City, Santos and Cape Umoya United in South Africa before moving to Exeter.

Port Vale are hoping to be in the Play-Off picture in the fourth tier next season and have been busy so far this summer, signing the likes of Zak Mills, Devante Rodney and most recently Danny Whitehead.

Scott Brown is their number one and has been for the past two seasons, but could they now bring in Visser as back-up/competition?

Should Vale sign Visser?