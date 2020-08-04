Burton Albion have completed the signing of Neal Eardley as confirmed by the club website.

The 31-year-old defender, who has been a Wales international started his career at Oldham Athletic where he made over 100 appearances before moving to Blackpool. He’d go on to make over 100 appearances for the Tangerines as well, being part of the legendary side that got promoted to the Premier League and competed well there before being relegated. He’d then have stints with Birmingham City, Hibernian and Northampton Town before landing at Lincoln City. He was named Player of the Season in 2019 and would make over 100 appearances for the club.

Eardley was released by Lincoln at the end of the season but has now found a new club after signing a one-year contract with Burton. Considering not many expected much recruitment out of Burton considering the budget restrictions they face this season, getting a former Premier League player will be a huge boost to the side.

Following the signing, Burton head coach Jake Buxton said: “We wanted to get the deal sorted as soon as we possibly could, as we knew that there was interest from elsewhere in Neal. I’m delighted that everything’s now been finalised and that he’s a Burton Albion player.

“He was keen to sign and was blown away by the solid foundations that have been built at the club by the owner (Ben Robinson) and his family.

“He’s a seasoned professional and is vastly experienced throughout the Football League – his promotions speak for themselves.”

