Speaking to The Scottish Sun after Rangers’ season opener, manager Steven Gerrard suggested winger Jordan Jones may still have a future at Ibrox, despite conflicting reports stating he was surplus to requirements.

Last week, the same source stated that Jones wasn’t in Gerrard’s plans at Rangers and instead, he was to be transfer listed. This had prompted a huge response from the Championship with six teams reportedly keen on the winger.

A return to Middlesbrough looked to be the likeliest option for the 25-year old, although Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley had all also made contact to sign Jones.

Jones did not appear in the match day squad on Saturday, which further fuelled rumours surrounding the winger’s future at the club. Gerrard was asked about the player in his post-match press conference after their 1-0 away win over Aberdeen at the weekend.

“I am looking to strengthen in the forward area, but in terms of Jordan he has come back, trained hard and been focused,” he said.

“I don’t know where that noise has come from, but it certainly hasn’t come from our side. Jordan just needs to keep his head down and keep on working hard. What will be, will be.”

Middlesbrough are actively looking to ‘rebuild’ their squad under new manager Neil Warnock and the new Boro boss has said he has already identified his targets and will not wait around if they are taking too long to respond to their interest.