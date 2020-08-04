Birmingham City fans will be hoping Aitor Karanka is the manager they have been crying out for over the past few years.

The Spaniard has taken over from Pep Clotet at St. Andrew’s and will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Karanka, who is 46 years old, is no stranger to building a promotion side having guided Middlesbrough to the Premier League in 2016.

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss should look at using his contacts from Middlesbrough to try and lure some of his old players to the Midlands.

George Friend is a player he knows well from the Riverside Stadium and the experienced full-back is currently out of contract. He has been offered a new deal by Neil Warnock’s side but could Karanka try and sign him for the Blues?

Meanwhile, Ben Gibson is desperate to leave Burnley and has struggled to find the form he had under Karanka since leaving Middlesbrough for Turf Moor. The centre-back would be ideal for Birmingham as he looks to get his career back on track. However, even if the Championship side were interested in him, he could prove too expensive.

Albert Adomah is another player the Birmingham boss could have on his transfer wishlist. The pacey winger has bags of experience at this level and played a key part in his Boro team who came 2nd four years ago.

He finds himself at Nottingham Forest now but was loaned out to Cardiff City this past season. With only a year left on his deal at the City Ground, Forest could seek to sell him for a fee to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

Karanka has plenty of things to consider this summer as he looks to sign some players for his new club.

Is Karanka a good appointment by Birmingham?