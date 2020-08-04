Izzy Brown was a hit on loan at Luton Town this past season.

The Hatters have secured their Championship status for another year after a great escape under Nathan Jones.

Brown was a shining light for the Bedfordshire side during a tough campaign and they should go all out to bring him back to Kenilworth Road in some capacity this summer.

The attacking midfielder’s chances of ever breaking into the Blues’ first-team in the future are very slim.

Brown, who is 23 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge meaning he will need to start thinking about his long-term future there. He has been linked with a couple of second tier clubs over recent days but should be targeted by Luton, who will hope to be at the front of the queue after having him this past season.

He could do with leaving Chelsea for the sake of his career and put down some roots with a club in the second tier. He has also spent time away from the Premier League giants at Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

The ex-West Brom youngster has played just once for Chelsea’s first-team since joining them seven years ago.

He slotted in nicely into Luton’s side and although he has had his injury problems Brown is no doubt capable of making an impact in the Championship.

As his future at Chelsea hangs in the balance with his deal expiring in 2021, could Nathan Jones look into bringing him back to Luton again over the coming months?

Should Luton sign Brown?