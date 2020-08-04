Norwich City will have to cough up £3 million to land Wolves defender Ryan Bennett this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Canaries are interested in bringing the centre-back back to Carrow Road.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Championship next season and have identified the ex-England Under-21 international as someone who would bolster their defensive department.

Bennett, who is 30 years old, played for Norwich from 2012 to 2017 and made 119 appearances in his five years there, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in his fourth campaign.

The defender started his career at rivals Ipswich Town before moving onto Grimsby Town as a youngster in 2006. He played 117 games for the Mariners and was snapped up by Peterborough United 10 years ago.

Bennett impressed enough for the Posh for Norwich to lure him to East Anglia after two years at London Road.

The Orsett-born man left Norwich when his contract expired in 2017 and subsequently linked up with Wolves. He was part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side who won the Championship title in his first season at the club.

Bennett then helped Wolves establish themselves in the top flight in their first season back at that level. However, he has now fallen out-of-favour with the Molinuex-club and spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Leicester City.

