Watford and Real Zaragoza are in discussions over the future of striker Luis Suarez, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

There has been speculation that the Hornets have refused to extend his loan deal at the Spanish second tier side for their upcoming Play-Offs. However, they are still believed to be in talks.

Suarez, who is 22 years old, has spent this past season on loan at Zaragoza and has impressed for them, scoring 19 goals in all competitions.

Watford preparing for life in the Championship next season and may see him as a useful player for the next campaign.

Suarez joined the Hertfordshire club in 2017 but has never made an appearance for them yet. Instead, he has been shipped out on loan from Vicarage Road three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza.

Prior to signing for Watford, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

He has been prolific in the Spanish Segunda Division this past campaign and there is no wonder why Zaragoza want him for the Play-Offs. However, with Watford due to return to pre-season soon they may want him fresh and ready to link up with their squad.

The manager-less Hornets face a battle to keep hold of many of their senior players over the coming weeks, such as Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure, after slipping out of the Premier League.

Should Watford keep Suarez?