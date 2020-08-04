Leeds United have been linked with a shock swoop for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as reported by Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has failed to make a consistent impact for the Chelsea first-team and has enjoyed a loan spell at Crystal Palace in recent times as well as being linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to cut-price offers for Batshuayi with them having bought in Timo Werner and competition for places already rife with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham vying for a starting berth.

Batshuayi has also been on loan at Valencia and Borussia Dortmund but has subsequently found himself back at Stamford Bridge but seemingly unlikely to be in Frank Lampard’s plans.

Batshuayi is now in the final year of his contract and with him having been valued at £25million not too long ago, he could be available for less this summer.

The striker has scored 25 goals in 77 games during his stop-start Chelsea career whilst having also shown he is a clinical striker when on loan at Palace.

Chelsea are believed to be reluctant to send him out on loan once again and would be more in favour of a permanent transfer for Batshuayi.

Leeds are looking to add to their striking department having been heavily reliant on Patrick Bamford last season and knowing that they must make additions if they want to have a successful Premier League campaign.

The Whites have been linked with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard but with Batshuayi having previous top-flight experience, a move for the Chelsea hotshot could represent better business for Marcelo Bielsa.

