Stephen McLaughlin is expected to leave Southend United, as per a report by the Echo News.

The experienced winger is poised to move on from Roots Hall after five years at the club.

McLaughlin, who is 30 years old, has been linked with Mansfield Town but the Stags have been unable to strike a deal for him as of yet. However, he is now available should they try again.

The Irishman joined Southend in 2015 and has since played over 150 games for the Blues.

It is set to be a summer of transition for the Essex side after their relegation to League Two. They are anticipating plenty of comings and goings and are also still in the hunt for a new manager to replace Sol Campbell.

McLaughlin looks to be moving on and could link up with fellow fourth tier side Mansfield if they can agree terms with him.

The wideman started his career in Ireland with spells at Finn Harps and Derry City before moving to England in 2013 to sign for Nottingham Forest. He went onto make 12 appearances for the Reds’ first-team.

He had loan spells away from the City Ground at Bristol City and Notts County before rocking up at Southend for the second-half of the 2014/15 season. The Blues then made his move there permanent and he has been a regular for them ever since.

However, McLaughlin’s time there is drawing to a close and Mansfield could now pounce for him.

